The Mariners placed Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right elbow flexor strain.
Gilbert underwent an MRI on Saturday which revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The good news is that the injury strain isn't more severe, but Gilbert will not throw for the next two weeks and be re-evaluated at that time to determine the next steps in his recovery program.
