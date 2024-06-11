Gilbert allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Gilbert got through five scoreless frames before Luis Robert tagged him for a two-run homer in the sixth. The righty hurler returned for the seventh and gave up another run on a pair of hits before being pulled with two outs. Though he faded over his final two innings, Gilbert tied his second-highest strikeout total of the campaign and finished with his fifth quality start over his past six outings. However, he hasn't earned any victories over that stretch despite posting a solid 3.52 ERA.