Raley went 3-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, three total RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 victory against Kansas City.

Raley put Seattle on the scoreboard in the second inning with a 432-foot, two-run blast to to center field, and he added a run-scoring single in the third. The 29-year-old was batting just .218 through the end of April, but he's now at .266 with a strong start to May. Though nine games this month, he's gone 9-for-24 (.375) with two long balls, six RBI and seven runs.