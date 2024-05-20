Raley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Raley accomplished the rare feat of generating a three-hit tally against Orioles starter Corbin Burnes, who was otherwise mostly dominant while recording 11 strikeouts across six frames. Raley now has three multi-hit efforts during his current six-game hitting streak, a stretch where he's posted a .458 average (11-for-24) with Sunday's pair of two-baggers, two home runs, five RBI and two steals across 24 plate appearances.