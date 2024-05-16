Raley went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Raley delivered a timely single in the eighth inning that plated pinch runner Leonardo Rivas, extending the Mariners' lead back to two runs after Bobby Witt had brought the Royals within one in the top half of the frame. Raley's multi-hit effort was an extension of a torrid stretch at the plate for the offseason addition, one that's seen him generate a .435 average and 1.219 OPS over the last seven games.