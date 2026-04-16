Raley went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.

This was Raley's first long ball since he went deep in each of the first three games of the season. He's still made excellent contact lately, going 11-for-17 (.647) over his last four contests. For the season, he's up to a .339/.391/.644 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored, four doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 17 games. Raley showed some power potential in 2023 and 2024 before regressing last year, but he's never been one to hit for a particularly high average, and his .500 BABIP won't last in the long run.