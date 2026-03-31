Mariners' Luke Raley: Remaining in platoon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Yankees lefty Max Fried is the third southpaw starter the Mariners have faced this season, and Raley has come off the bench in each game. Raley has a four-game hit streak to begin the campaign and has gone 4-for-14 with three homers and six RBI. Victor Robles is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Remains red hot to begin season•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Goes yard again Friday•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Smacks Opening Day homer•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Strong start to spring•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Expected to start versus righties•
-
Mariners' Luke Raley: Agrees to terms with Mariners•