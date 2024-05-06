Raley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 5-4 win over Houston.

Raley led off the sixth inning and delivered a solo home run -- his first in 62 plate appearances this year -- to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead. Through 25 games as a backup outfielder and first baseman, Raley is batting .230 with six runs scored and four RBI while striking out at a 29.7 percent clip.