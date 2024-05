Raley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Raley continues to profile as one of the inconsistent Mariners' more reliable hitters after a slow start to his team tenure, with Tuesday's homer his second in as many games. Raley's season average and OPS are up to a solid .265 and .729, respectively, and he sports a .357/.419/.714 slash line over the 31 plate appearances encompassing his last nine games.