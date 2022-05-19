Gonzales (2-4) picked up the win against Toronto on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two batters.

Gonzales was far from dominant in the outing, as he induced only four swinging strikes and tallied just two punchouts. However, the left-hander allowed only one extra-base hit and limited Toronto to just a third-inning run. Gonzales has finished with a quality start in three of his past four outings to lower his season ERA to 3.08. He's expected to make his next start at home against Oakland on Monday.