General manager Ben Cherington said he expects Gonzales (forearm) to pitch again this season, MLB.com reports.
Gonzales received a second opinion during the final week of April. The Pirates haven't disclosed the exact diagnosis, but Cherington said "conservative treatment" is currently the right path for Gonzales. He has yet to begin throwing and will likely be sidelined for at least the first half of the campaign.
