Gonzalez (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales has been sidelined since mid-April with a left forearm strain but has been cleared for game action following nearly three weeks of throwing off a mound without issue. Given how much time he's missed, the left-hander's rehab assignment should be fairly lengthy, but a return before the end of July is likely if he doesn't encounter any setbacks.