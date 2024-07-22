Gonzales (1-1) took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Both runs against Gonzales came in the second inning, when he allowed a leadoff single to Alec Bohm and a double to Edmundo Sosa to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Weston Wilson brought in Bohm on a sacrifice fly, then Garrett Stubbs plated Sosa on a base hit. While Gonzales hasn't been dominant in his two starts since being activated from the injured list, he's been reliable, yielding three runs on 13 hits and one walk across 9.2 innings. The 32-year-old is slated to face the Diamondbacks in Arizona next weekend.