The Pirates reinstated Gonzales (forearm) from the 60-day injured list. He'll start Friday's game against the White Sox.

Gonzales has been shelved since April due to a forearm strain, but he's been cleared to return and will immediately step into the rotation. Gonzales did struggle during a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A, recording a 6.14 ERA across 7.1 innings, but he'll likely have some room for error against a White Sox team that has struggled to produce runs.