Gonzales (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Friday's game against the White Sox, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Gonzales hasn't pitched since April 14, when he suffered a forearm strain in his throwing arm. After a long rehab process capped off by a pair of starts with Triple-A Indianapolis, Gonzales will finally make his big-league return. The 32-year-old yielded five runs in 17.0 innings before sustaining the injury but struggled with Indianapolis, surrendering five runs on seven hits and five walks across 7.1 innings. He'll face a White Sox team that has scored the fewest runs per game in MLB this season.