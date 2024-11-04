The Pirates declined Gonzales' (forearm) $15 million club option for 2025 on Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gonzales will miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season after having flexor tendon surgery in September, so declining the option was a given. He'll enter free agency as he continues the rehab process.
