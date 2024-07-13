Gonzales (1-0) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty pitched well in his return to the big-league rotation, but Gonzales appeared to be in danger of taking a tough loss until the Pittsburgh offense got rolling in the fifth inning. He tossed an efficient 60 pitches (45 strikes) in his first big-league action since Apr. 13, and with more rest coming over the All-Star break, Gonzales should be ready for a normal workload when he next heads to the mound.