Gonzales (forearm) struck out three and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Gonzales tossed 62 pitches (35 strikes) in the start, his second with Indianapolis since beginning his rehab assignment Monday. According to Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that Gonzales (forearm) has built up his pitch count enough to be considered for one of the two spots in the rotation that opened up when Jared Jones (lat) and Bailey Falter (triceps) were both recently placed on the 15-day injured list. Quinn Priester tossed five innings of one-run ball in his rehab outing this past Tuesday with Indianapolis and will likely be activated from the IL before Gonzales, but the Pirates could still bring back the veteran southpaw from the 60-day IL at some point during next weekend's series versus the White Sox to close out their first-half schedule.