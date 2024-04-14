Gonzales came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw delivered his second straight quality start and left the game nursing a 3-2 lead, but the Pirates' bullpen couldn't get Gonzales his first win of 2024. He tossed 64 of 90 pitches for strikes, and through his first three outings this season he sports a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 17 innings. Gonzales will try to get into the win column in his next start, schedule to come at home next weekend against the Red Sox.