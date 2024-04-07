Gonzales did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Gonzales allowed two runs to cross in the fourth inning but otherwise kept things clean, earning a quality start in his second start with the Pirates. He left with a one-run deficit, but a late comeback salvaged a win for the Bucs and took Gonzales off the hook for what would have been a tough-luck defeat. Gonzales, whom the Pirates traded for in the offseason from Seattle, needed just 77 pitches to complete six innings and has now allowed just three runs over 11 innings in his two outings with Pittsburgh.