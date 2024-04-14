The Pirates placed Gonzales on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm muscle strain, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Gonzalez was able to turn in his second straight quality start in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies, but he evidently was pitching with an arm injury at some point during that outing and will now be shut down for at least the next two and a half weeks. The Pirates recalled Ryder Ryan from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Gonzales' spot on the active roster and provide a heathy arm out of the bullpen in the short term, but the focus now turns to whom Pittsburgh will tab as the veteran lefty's replacement in the rotation. Top prospect Paul Skenes turned in a dominant 3.1-inning start with Indianapolis on Friday and would line up for Gonzales' spot in the rotation, if the Pirates feel ready to bring the 21-year-old to the majors. Quinn Priester also pitched Saturday for Indianapolis and, unlike Skenes, already has a spot on the 40-man roster, so he could represent another potential Gonzales replacement.