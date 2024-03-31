Gonzales is listed as the Pirates' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals.

With 155 career MLB starts to his name, Gonzales has experience working in his favor as he begins his first campaign in Pittsburgh, but he could be at risk of losing his spot later in the season if /when top prospect Paul Skenes and promising 23-year-old righty Quinn Priester are summoned to the big leagues. For now, he'll be entrusted to eat innings for the Pirates, but the soft-tossing Gonzales isn't especially appealing for fantasy purposes. Never a high-volume strikeout pitcher, Gonzales is difficult to depend on as an ERA and WHIP stabilizer coming off a season in Seattle in which he ranked in the bottom seven percent of the league with a .288 expected batting average, per Statcast.