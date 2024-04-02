Gonzales did not factor into the decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Gonzales drew an easy assignment in his Pirates debut Monday facing the Nationals and made the most of it. The 32-year-old turned back the clock as he averaged 90.2-mph on his fastball, up 1.2-mph from last year. The last full season in which Gonzales averaged above 90-mph on his fastball was in 2018. However, he remains useful in only the deepest of fantasy leagues at the moment. The Pittsburgh lefty is tentatively scheduled to face the venerable Orioles offense on the road in his next start.