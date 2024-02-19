Gonzales (forearm) is healthy to begin spring training, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales managed only 10 starts and 50 innings in 2023 before undergoing surgery to address a forearm issue. He was then traded twice this offseason, but figures to settle into being either the second or third starting pitcher in Pittsburgh behind Mitch Keller and potentially Martin Perez. In addition to his rehab, Gonzales also went to Driveline during the offseason to work on regaining the feel on his cutter while also picking up some added velocity.