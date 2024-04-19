Gonzales (forearm) will remain shut down for the next couple weeks, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Gonzales has been sidelined since last week with a left forearm muscle strain. He is not expected to require surgery, but between shut down for multiple weeks and then a build-up period, it sounds like it will be several weeks before he'll be an option for the Pirates again.
