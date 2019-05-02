Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Handed first loss in short outing
Gonzales (5-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday by giving up six runs (three earned) on five hits over only 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked three.
Gonzales fired a scoreless first frame but fell apart during the second inning as the Cubs scored six runs and sent 12 batters to the plate. An error from Domingo Santana certainly didn't help, but Gonzales clearly didn't have his best command Wednesday as he issued a season-high three walks. The 27-year-old has a 3.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB through 46.2 innings, and will look for a rebound performance next week at Yankee Stadium.
