Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Wins first start of 2018
Gonzales allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two batters through 6.1 innings to earn his first win of the season against San Francisco on Tuesday.
The lefty posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 over 26 innings through seven starts during spring training, and he continued pitching well Tuesday. The final two runs he allowed were on an Evan Longoria home run in the seventh inning, and there's a strong case to be made that he shouldn't have taken the hill against the heart of the lineup after going six strong. Gonzales missed all of the 2016 season following Tommy John surgery, so his 2017 results should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Considering he was a highly regarded prospect with first-round pedigree, there's upside here, and especially with Safeco Field projecting to remain a pitcher-friendly venue. Still, it's not out of the question to wait and see how Gonzales fares against the Twins at Target Field next time out, either.
