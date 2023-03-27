The Mariners reassigned McCoy to minor-league camp Monday.
The soon-to-be 28-year-old McCoy has yet to make his MLB debut and doesn't possess a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster, but he came close to winning a reserve role on Seattle's Opening Day squad on the back of his strong defense at three infield spots. McCoy produced a meager .571 OPS, however, in his 44 at-bats in Cactus League play, and his deficiencies with the bat may prevent him from getting an extended look as a regular if he surfaces in the majors at some point later in 2023.