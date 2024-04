Brash has been shut down after having a setback with his right elbow while playing catch Friday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Brash is headed to Dallas to receive an opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his injured elbow. It sounds like the setback is a significant one, with Mariners general manager Justin Hollander saying the team is "concerned." Brash had been closing in on a rehab assignment, but his status in the short- and long-term is very much up in the air.