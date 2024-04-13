Brash (elbow) is set to throw another live batting practice over the weekend and will then head out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, SeattleSports.com reports.

Brash threw a live batting practice early this week, and Mariners general manager Justin Hollander noted Friday that the hard-throwing right-hander emerged from that session feeling good. If Brash's second live BP goes equally well, Hollander estimates it will be just a matter of days before Brash heads down to Tacoma for a rehab assignment of a yet-to-be-determined duration.