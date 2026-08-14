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Mariners' Matt Brash: Throwing bullpen Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brash (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Saturday will mark Brash's first time throwing off a mound since he landed on the injured list June 10 with a right lat strain. The Mariners still haven't set a timetable for the right-hander's return, though there is optimism within the organization that he'll rejoin the bullpen sometime in early September. A more definitive timeline will likely emerge after he gets through a few mound sessions.

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