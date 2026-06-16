Mariners' Matt Brash: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain

General manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that Brash was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain in his right lat, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Brash has suffered multiple right lat strains this season, though Hollander noted that his latest injury is in a different spot than the one that kept him out for three weeks in May. He also said that the 28-year-old righty is facing a longer stint on the IL this time around and is likely to return sometime around late July or early August. Until then, Jose Ferrer, Gabe Speier and Eduard Bazardo figure to work more often in high-leverage situations.