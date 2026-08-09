Mariners' Matt Brash: Closing in on mound work

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Saturday that Brash (lat) is "looming" closer to throwing a bullpen session, MLB.com reports.

On the shelf since June 10 due to a Grade 1 right lat strain, Brash was able to begin a throwing progression a few weeks ago and has thus far been limited to playing catch. Brash has been gradually increasing the distance of his throwing without any apparent issues, so he looks poised to take the next step in his recovery program by getting back on a mound. Brash appears to be trending toward a late-August return from the 15-day injured list.