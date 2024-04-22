Brash (elbow) will pitch once more at the Mariners' complex in Peoria in coming days before a rehab assignment start date is determined, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander's extensive build-up following spring elbow trouble appears to be drawing to a close, and Brash seems to have navigated the process without setbacks thus far. Assuming all goes well with his final throwing session, Brash could be toeing the rubber for one of the Mariners' minor-league affiliates shortly thereafter in what would be his first game action of any kind in 2024.