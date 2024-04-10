Brash (elbow) recently threw a live batting practice session in Arizona that went "very well," per manager Scott Servais, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The valued right-hander remains without a timetable for return, but Servais appeared to be encouraged by the progress Brash has been making in recent throwing sessions. Brash went on the injured list March 29, and considering he never made it into Cactus League action, he'll project for a fairly lengthy rehab assignment whenever he reaches that benchmark.