Brash underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Brash injured his right elbow during spring training and was pulled off his throwing program after suffering a setback in late April. He will now be held out for the remainder of the year as a result of his procedure, but the Mariners are hopeful he will return in early June next season.
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Shut down after setback with elbow•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Another live BP coming•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Encouraging live BP session•
-
Mariners' Matt Brash: Throws sliders in bullpen session•