The Mariners transferred Brash (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Kirby Snead. Brash's status remains unclear following a setback with his right elbow a couple weeks ago, but he now won't be eligible to return until late May.
