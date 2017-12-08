Morin was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Friday.

Morin will head to his third different organization within the last calendar year after spending time with the Angels and Kansas City in 2017. During the course of the year, he only pitched in 16 games as a reliever, accumulating a 7.20 ERA and a 16:5 K:BB. The 26-year-old will look to find a role within the Mariners' bullpen this spring.