Morin (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Orioles after pitching two scoreless innings off the bullpen.

Morin didn't allow hits or walks, but he also didn't strike out anyone and needed just 19 pitches (13 strikes) to record six outs. This was the first appearance of the season for the 29-year-old right-hander, who posted a 4.62 ERA in 50.2 relief innings last season for both the Twins and the Phillies.