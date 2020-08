Morin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a UCL injury in his right elbow Friday.

Morin left Wednesday's game with the injury. While the transaction was made retroactive to Thursday, meaning he'll be eligible to return Aug. 23, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to do so, given that the Marlins' update specified that the injury was to his UCL. The exact nature of the injury is not yet clear. Josh D. Smith was recalled in a corresponding move.