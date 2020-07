Morin was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Morin is expected to join Miami's big-league roster ahead of their next game, the date of which remains uncertain given the team's coronavirus outbreak. Morin, who was designated for assignment by the Brewers, owns a career 4.65 ERA in 224.2 big-league innings, all of which have come in relief.