Ford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Ford's sixth-inning blast off J.P. France accounted for the second and final run of the night. The journeyman slugger's round-tripper was his first since July 23, a 12-game span that saw Ford limp to a .063 average and .283 OPS while striking out at a 43.2 percent clip over 37 plate appearances. He's continued to log relatively regular playing time despite the significant struggles, but it remains to be seen how much longer that will persist on a team contending for a wild-card spot.