Ford remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernandez will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter as they face off against Shohei Ohtani. Cade Marlowe, Julio Rodriguez and Dominic Canzone are starting across the outfield. Ford has posted a solid overall .817 OPS since joining Seattle in early June, but he's fallen into a deep offensive rut in the last few weeks.