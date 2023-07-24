Ford went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Ford started at designated hitter and took Alex Manoah deep in the second inning for his second homer in the last four games. The journeyman slugger has cooled off in terms of hitting for average over his first 10 post-All-Star-break games -- he's hitting just .222 and has an accompanying .300 on-base percentage over that span -- but he's also posted an impressive .593 slugging percentage thanks to lacing four of his six hits for extra bases.