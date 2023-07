Ford went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

Ford broke out of a funk with his first multi-hit effort of the second half, snapping an 0-for-10 slump that had encompassed his previous three games. The veteran journeyman has locked in everyday playing time with what is arguably his best all-around big-league stint to date, as he's sporting a career-best .271 average and .934 OPS partly by averaging one extra-base hit every 7.6 plate appearances.