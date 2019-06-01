Leake (4-6) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out two. He earned the win in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

After allowing 12 runs over his last two starts, Leake found success back at home. Leake improved to a 4.71 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 72.2 innings this season. The 31-year-old is set for a tough matchup versus the Astros on Wednesday for his next start.