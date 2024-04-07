Haniger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Haniger will take a seat for the first time this season after he had started in each of the Mariners' first nine games while hitting .290 with one home run, four RBI and four runs. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the oft-injured Haniger is fully healthy at the moment and will be available to pinch hit Sunday, so his absence from the lineup is strictly for maintenance purposes. The Mariners hope to have him available to start in all three games of their series in Toronto to begin the upcoming week.