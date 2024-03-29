Haniger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Haniger drilled a two-run homer to right field in the fourth inning for Seattle's first runs of the campaign. It was a promising start to the season for the 33-year-old, who is coming off a pair of injury-plagued campaigns. The last time Haniger made it through a full season mostly healthy was 2021, when he slugged 39 homers and notched 100 RBI over 157 games. That makes him a somewhat alluring option in fantasy, though the health concerns present a significant drawback.