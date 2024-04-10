Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Haniger was one of the few bright spots in another disappointing night for the Mariners, getting Seattle to within two runs in the eighth inning with a 359-shot to left field with Julio Rodriguez aboard. Haniger's round tripper was his first since Opening Day, and it also marked his first extra-base hit in the last five games.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Gets first day off of 2024•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Clubs long ball on Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Pops third spring homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Homers in first spring at-bat•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Ready for spring action•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Dealt to Seattle•