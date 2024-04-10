Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Haniger was one of the few bright spots in another disappointing night for the Mariners, getting Seattle to within two runs in the eighth inning with a 359-shot to left field with Julio Rodriguez aboard. Haniger's round tripper was his first since Opening Day, and it also marked his first extra-base hit in the last five games.