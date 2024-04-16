Haniger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total RBI and two total runs Monday in a 9-3 win over the Reds.

Haniger batted cleanup as the Mariners' DH and drilled a two-run homer in the third inning along with a run-scoring double in the seventh. The slugger extended his hitting streak to six games, though this was his first multi-hit effort during that stretch. Haniger appears to be fully healthy this year following two straight injury-plagued campaigns, and he's had good results at the plate thus far, slashing .286/.375/.500 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs through 64 plate appearances.