Haniger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total RBI and two total runs Monday in a 9-3 win over the Reds.
Haniger batted cleanup as the Mariners' DH and drilled a two-run homer in the third inning along with a run-scoring double in the seventh. The slugger extended his hitting streak to six games, though this was his first multi-hit effort during that stretch. Haniger appears to be fully healthy this year following two straight injury-plagued campaigns, and he's had good results at the plate thus far, slashing .286/.375/.500 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs through 64 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slugs second homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Gets first day off of 2024•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Clubs long ball on Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Pops third spring homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Homers in first spring at-bat•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Ready for spring action•